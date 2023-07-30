2 members of visa fraud ring arrested from Sirajganj

A team of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) have arrested two persons including the mastermind of a Canadian visa fraud ring, who used to deceive people using social media.

Palash Ghosh (26) from Kazipur and Roni Kumar Ghosh (30) from Belkuchi, were apprehended during a raid conducted in the Sadar Thana area of the district on Friday (28 July), according to an ATU release.

Palash, a first-year student at Tejgaon College in the capital city, and Roni, who completed his masters in sociology from Dhaka International University (DIU), orchestrated the scam by creating fake social media profiles using female identities, claiming to be students from prestigious universities in the country.

They would develop romantic relationships with university students and later deceive them by falsely claiming to have obtained scholarships in Canada.

Through various manipulative tactics, they extorted significant amounts of money from their victims, promising spousal visas to Canada.

To make their deception seem credible, the arrested individuals even forged Canadian scholarship documents and pretended to be speaking from the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka, using sophisticated phone numbers.

The ATU initiated an investigation after receiving multiple complaints regarding this fraudulent scheme. Following a thorough inquiry, the ATU identified the members of the fraud ring and arrested them in Sirajganj.

Legal actions against the arrested suspects are currently underway, the release added.