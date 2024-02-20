Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

UNB
20 February, 2024, 02:45 pm
20 February, 2024, 02:48 pm

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

This exam centre, hosting 777 candidates from 10 different institutions for the Dakhil exam, became the focal point of an operation carried out between 11:30 am and 12 pm

UNB
20 February, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 02:48 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

In a significant crackdown on academic fraud, 59 individuals posing as students were detained for attempting to take the Arabic-I test as impersonators during the ongoing Dakhil examination. 

The arrests were made at the Saraftullah Fazil Madrasa examination centre in Sapahar upazila, Naogaon, on Tuesday.

This exam centre, hosting 777 candidates from 10 different institutions for the Dakhil exam, became the focal point of an operation carried out between 11:30 am and 12 pm. 

The operation was sparked by a tip-off about the presence of fake examinees attempting the Arabic-I paper, which commenced at 10 am.

Masud Hossain, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Sapahar, spearheaded the raid alongside the upazila's secondary education officer and the centre's secretary. 

Their collaborative effort led to the detention of 59 individuals for attempting to take the exam under false pretences.

Efforts are underway to thoroughly verify the admit cards, photographs, and other pertinent documents of all examinees to ascertain the total number of impersonators. 

The final count of impersonators will be determined upon the completion of this verification process, stated UNO Hossain, promising to disclose further details about the operation at a later time.

He also emphasised that subsequent actions, including potential sanctions against the centre's secretary and the teachers of the involved institutions, will be considered upon confirmation of their complicity in this malpractice.

 

