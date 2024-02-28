Bangladesh court orders trial to start against Indian Wipro officials over 'fraud'

A Dhaka court passed an order today (28 February) to start the trial against two officials of the India-based Wipro Limited and one official of the Bangladesh-based Zimi Distribution in a fraud case filed by MF Consumer Limited, a concern of the Multimode Group.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Shanta Akter passed the order after framing the charges following a hearing on the matter.

The three accused are Vivek Vaid, country head in Bangladesh, Wipro, Priyadarshi Ranjan, business head of South Asia of Wipro, and Kazi Ziaul Hasan, proprietor of Zimi Distribution.

Lawyer of MF Consumer's Advocate Mosleuddin Jashim confirmed the court order to The Business Standard.

The court also set a new date for the hearing of testimony in the case.

At the time of Wednesday's hearing, the three officials applied for permanent bail but were denied. The court also ordered them to appear in court on the next date.

Advocate Mohammad Ibrahim, who moved in the court on behalf of the accused, said, "We made a plea to discharge the charges against the three officials of Wipro and Zimi, but the court rejected our plea and ordered to start the trial."

Earlier in December 2022, a charge sheet was filed against the Indian company Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, known as Wipro, with the Kalabagan Police Station following a complaint from their distributor MF Consumer.

The chargesheet outlined allegations of unauthorised imports, manipulation of product expiry dates, and fraud committed by Wipro in Bangladesh.

MF Consumer signed an exclusive distributorship agreement with Wipro on 25 November 2012 for two years to sell consumer care products under the brand name of Santoor, Chandrika, Enchanteur and Yardley.

After two years, MF Consumer officials said they informed Wipro that there were outstanding dues of Tk6 crore and asked several times for the contract to be renewed. But each time, Wipro assured them of taking care of the matter but did not do so.

When MF Consumer heard Wipro would be appointing a new distributor – Zimi Distribution – for their products, the company then sent them a legal notice to settle the claim of around Tk6 crore on 8 November 2021.

Initially, Wipro moved to dismiss the case in the High Court.

The Supreme Court and subsequently a bench of the Appellate Division rejected Wipro's application.

The HC on 5 December 2023 allowed the case to proceed.