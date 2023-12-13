World Bank issues warning regarding fraud schemes misusing its name

The World Bank has issued a warning regarding recent online loan scams in Bangladesh that were done leveraging the World Bank's name and logo.

In a press release today (12 December), it said there has been a surge in online loan scams in recent times that have been leveraging the World Bank's name and logo in Bangladesh.

The release comes a day after The Business Standard ran a report titled "Online loan scams: Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name, logo".

The World Bank, in its press release, said criminals involved use Facebook pages as well as other strategies to impersonate the World Bank, and trick victims into sending fees and payments using mobile banking services.

"The World Bank does not provide loans directly to individuals and does not ask for any personal financial information. The World Bank has no involvement in such schemes, and we would like to caution you to be wary of these and other similar solicitations that falsely claim to be affiliated with the World Bank," reads the press release.

Several fraudulent rings are deceiving people by using the name and logo of the World Bank through Facebook pages filled with enticing advertisements for quick and affordable loans.

Lured by these appealing offers, many people have already lost substantial amounts of money.

For instance, a Facebook page named "WB BD Services" advertises, "Do you need a loan to start a business or for personal reasons? The World Bank brings fast, affordable and secure loans. We strive to put a smile on the faces of small businessmen."

Another Facebook page, "Xiny A," posts a similar advertisement.

Victims say clicking the "sign up" or "apply" button on these pages prompts instructions to download an app.

Once they complete an online form on the app, interested borrowers receive a WhatsApp link. Clicking that link opens a chat box associated with a WhatsApp number.

Upon entering the chat box, victims are instructed to send money ranging from Tk5,000 to Tk30,000 on various pretexts, such as registration fees, processing charges, and government taxes.

They are promised their desired loans within a few hours if they complete this payment through bKash.