World Bank issues warning regarding fraud schemes misusing its name

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 02:51 pm

Related News

World Bank issues warning regarding fraud schemes misusing its name

Several fraudulent rings are deceiving people by using the name and logo of the World Bank through Facebook pages filled with enticing advertisements for quick and affordable loans

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 02:51 pm
The World Bank flag and logo. Photo: Collected
The World Bank flag and logo. Photo: Collected

The World Bank has issued a warning regarding recent online loan scams in Bangladesh that were done leveraging the World Bank's name and logo.

In a press release today (12 December), it said there has been a surge in online loan scams in recent times that have been leveraging the World Bank's name and logo in Bangladesh.

The release comes a day after The Business Standard ran a report titled "Online loan scams: Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name, logo".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The World Bank, in its press release, said criminals involved use Facebook pages as well as other strategies to impersonate the World Bank, and trick victims into sending fees and payments using mobile banking services.

"The World Bank does not provide loans directly to individuals and does not ask for any personal financial information. The World Bank has no involvement in such schemes, and we would like to caution you to be wary of these and other similar solicitations that falsely claim to be affiliated with the World Bank," reads the press release.

Several fraudulent rings are deceiving people by using the name and logo of the World Bank through Facebook pages filled with enticing advertisements for quick and affordable loans. 

Online loan scams: Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name, logo

Lured by these appealing offers, many people have already lost substantial amounts of money.

For instance, a Facebook page named "WB BD Services" advertises, "Do you need a loan to start a business or for personal reasons? The World Bank brings fast, affordable and secure loans. We strive to put a smile on the faces of small businessmen."

Another Facebook page, "Xiny A," posts a similar advertisement.

Victims say clicking the "sign up" or "apply" button on these pages prompts instructions to download an app. 

Once they complete an online form on the app, interested borrowers receive a WhatsApp link. Clicking that link opens a chat box associated with a WhatsApp number.

Upon entering the chat box, victims are instructed to send money ranging from Tk5,000 to Tk30,000 on various pretexts, such as registration fees, processing charges, and government taxes. 

They are promised their desired loans within a few hours if they complete this payment through bKash.

Economy / Top News / Crime

Fraud / World Bank / loans / Bank scam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

6h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

6h | Panorama
Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

23h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

33m | TBS Economy
Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

1h | TBS Economy
Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

2h | TBS World
Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

2h | TBS Economy