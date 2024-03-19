Prosecution seeks death sentence for 9 accused in actor Sohel murder case

The prosecution, for the case lodged over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, has pleaded for conviction and death sentence for all the nine accused, including Aziz Muhammad Bhai.

Prosecutor Adv Sadia Afrin Shelly made the plea in the closing arguments at the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 on Tuesday (19 March).

The defence, however, pleaded to acquit all the accused from the charges.

After the end of today's hearing, Judge Ali Ahmad of the tribunal set April 3 for placing further arguments.

The accused in the case are Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz, Adnan Siddiqui, Afakul Islam alias Banti Islam, Tarek Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton alias Boss Liton, Faruk Abbasi, Sanjidul Islam Emon and Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot and killed on 18 December 1998, in the capital's Banani area and his brother Touhidul Islam filed the case with Gulshan Police Station the next day. Police on 30 July 1999, filed a charge-sheet against nine and Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on 30 October 2001, had framed charges in the case.

The case was later transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for further proceedings.

Following a petition filed by accused Adnan, the High Court in 2004 stayed the proceedings of the trial and it remained that way for 18 years. On 27 February 2022, the stay on the case proceedings was withdrawn.