Supreme Court eases dress code for lawyers amid heatwave

The Supreme Court administration has relaxed the requirement for lawyers to wear black gowns during hearings in the Appellate and High Court Divisions, due to the ongoing intense heatwave.

The information was disclosed in a circular today (April 20), signed by Md Golam Rabbani, the registrar general of the Supreme Court, under the direction of the chief justice.

According to the notification, the SC administration has decided to relax the mandatory requirement for lawyers to wear gowns during hearings in the Appellate and High Court Divisions, effective from tomorrow until further notice.

The decision was made in consultation with the chief justice and other senior judges of the Supreme Court, considering the ongoing severe heatwave across the country, it added.