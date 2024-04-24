Apex court gets 3 new judges

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (24 April) got three new judges as President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointments in line with Article 95 (1) of the Constitution.

The three new apex court judges are - Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

According to a gazette notification issued in this regard, the president made the appointment by elevating them from the High Court Division to the Appellate Division.

The appointment will come into effect from the date of their oath.

With the new appointments, the total number of judges at the Appellate Division would be eight.