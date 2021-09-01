Pori Moni’s remand: It cannot happen in any civilised society, says HC

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 04:41 pm

The High Court (HC) has strongly denounced the role of magistrate and police over putting actor Pori Moni on remand for three times in a case under the Narcotics Control Act. 

"It needs to be checked that what evidence the investigating officer presented with the remand pleas and the reasons why the court granted the remands," a virtual bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar said today during the hearing on a plea of Ain o Salish Kendra.

"It cannot happen in any civilised society. Remand is an exceptional matter," the court added.

The court further said, "We will give a guideline on the time frame of hearing a bail plea after it is placed before a metropolitan court."

Pori Moni was shown arrested in a narcotics case a day later after she was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 4 August.  

The lower court granted police pleas to take the popular actor on remand for three times in the same case. 

Against surmounting odds, on 21 August, in open court, Pori Moni begged her lawyers to submit another bail petition after the end of her third remand. 

"Why doesn't anyone plea for my bail? I will lose my sanity, please plea for my bail," she begged.

Her lawyer filed bail plea on 22 August. But the court set 13 September to hold hearing on the plea.

Later, the hearing was brought forward to August 31 following an order of the High Court.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted Pori Moni bail until the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submits the investigation report in the case.

Pori Moni walked out of Kashimpur jail on Wednesday morning, 27 days after the detention.

