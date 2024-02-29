Husband sentenced to death 23 years after wife’s murder

Representational image: Bar and Bench
Representational image: Bar and Bench

Following a long judicial process spanning over two decades, a Naryanganj court today (29 February) sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife.

Judge Aminul Haque of the Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court pronounced the verdict against Ebadullah, who went into hiding after murdering his wife over a family dispute in Rupganj upazila in 2005.

Ebadullah, hailing from Taora area of the upazila, got married to Lipi Akhter on 2 February 2000, said Salah Uddin, additional counsel for the prosecution.

"After marriage, Ebadullah often beat his wife over family disputes. He killed Lipi on 5 July 2000 and ran away. Lipi's father Najumuddin later filed a murder case with the Rupganj Police Station.

"Now, following 23 years of judicial process, the court pronounced the verdict in the case in the absence of the defendant based on the testimony of 9 witnesses," Salah Uddin added.

Court Police Inspector Asaduzzaman said the convict remains absconding.

 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Wife murder / death sentence

