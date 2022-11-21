High Court asks for the list of footpath lessees

The High Court has asked to submit the list of land lessors and sellers of the areas under the two City Corporations of Dhaka.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling asking to explain why the inaction of the authorities concerned to take action against those illegally leasing or selling footpaths should not be declared illegal.

The two City Corporation and Rajdhani unnoyon katripakkha (Rajuk) have to submit the report within the next two months.

After primary hearing on a writ on Monday, the high court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order.

Senior lawyer Manzil Morshed moved for the writ filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).