HC orders probe into imprisonment of innocent instead of convict

BSS
15 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 06:57 pm

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan passed the order as senior lawyer Advocate Manzil Morshed brought newspaper report on the alleged incident, to court's attention.

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today ( ordered probe into alleged imprisonment of one Mirazul Islam instead of narcotics case convict Nazmul Hasan.

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan passed the order as senior lawyer Advocate Manzil Morshed brought newspaper report on the alleged incident to court's attention.

"The court asked the concerned investigation officer to investigate the matter and submit a report on that by 25 February," Advocate Morshed told newsmen.

Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in August 2020 raided a house in Uttara. DNC seized huge cache of phensedyl and ganja from the house and detained one Anwar Hossain. DNC later filed charge-sheet against Anwar and gang leader Nazmul Hasan.

A court, later, convicted and sentenced Nazmul to seven-year imprisonment in absentia.

Recently newspaper reports were published, saying one Mirazul Islam surrendered posing as Nazmul and now languishing in jail for him.

