HC asks 2 lower court judges to explain Pori Moni’s 2nd, 3rd remand

Court

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 04:00 pm

The High Court has ordered two judges of the Dhaka Metropolitan Court to explain within 10 days the basis for granting the 2nd and 3rd remand of Pori Moni in the drug case.

The court also summoned the concerned investigating officer to come along with all the documents of the case.

A virtual bench of the HC comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajal passed the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) seeking its intervention on the legality of remanding Pori Moni repeatedly.

Advocates Z I Khan Panna, Md Mujibur Rahman, Dr Syeda Nasrin and Md Shahinuzzaman represented ASK while Deputy Attorney General Abu Yahya Dulal and Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman represented the state.

Yesterday, Pori Moni was granted bail in the narcotics case filed at Banani police station.

 

