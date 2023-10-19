Court order on banning Jamaat’s political activities after careful consideration: Chief justice

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will make a decision regarding the petition seeking ban on Jamaat-e-Islami's political activities after careful consideration, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said today.

"Give us some time; the judiciary's reach is extensive. I will make a decision on this after careful consideration," he said during the hearing of a writ petition seeking a ban on all political activities, including rallies and gatherings of Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday (19 October).

A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by the chief justice set 6 November for the next hearing.

During Thursday's hearing, the chief justice also expressed frustration with Jamaat lawyers for repeatedly seeking extensions in the matter.

"Why do you keep requesting extensions repeatedly? Why don't you adhere to the scheduled court timings?" the chief justice asked Jamaat lawyer Zainul Abedin Tuhin.

"This is the final extension we are granting. Keep in mind that the judiciary's reach is extensive," he said.

On 27 July, Barrister Tania Amir filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking a ban on all political programmes by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including processions and gatherings, till the issue of the party's registration is settled.

In August, 2013, the High Court declared Jamaat's registration illegal following a writ petition filed in 2009 by Bangladesh Tariqat Federation's Secretary General Rezaul Haque Chandpuri and 24 others.

Later, Jamaat-e-Islami filed an appeal with the apex court challenging the HC verdict.