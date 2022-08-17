BRT girder collapse: HC issues rule to provide Tk5cr compensation

Court

UNB
17 August, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:05 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a rule questioning the authorities concerned why directive should not be given to pay compensation of Tk5 crore for the five deceased who were crushed to death after a girder of the BRT project in Uttara fell on their car.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohail issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Zakaria Khan.

Home Secretary, Roads and Highways Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Roads and Highways Chief Engineer and Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Company were made respondents to the rule.

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

The HC also wanted to know what steps have been taken by the BRT authorities in the last five years for the safety of people while carrying out development work.

The court asked it to submit report in this regard within the next 60 days.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court lawyer Shagufta Tabassum Ahmed filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive to the authorities concerned to inform about their steps taken after the girder accident.

Uttara crane tragedy: Writ seeks Tk1cr compensation for each victim 

The writ petition sought instructions to ensure necessary safety measures in the movement of people preventing the recurrence of such incidents.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo dropped from its cause list the writ petition Wednesday.

Advocate Syeda Nasrin filed another writ petition on behalf of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and legal services organisation Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) seeking HC directive on compensation which will be heard on Thursday.

On Monday, the five, including two children, died after a girder of the BRT project fell on their car while it was being moved in front of Gazipur Paradise Tower.

A tormenting farewell

A newlywed couple also travelling in the same car, fortunately escaped death.

The deceased were identified as Rubel, 50, Fahima, 40, her sister Jhorna, 28, and Jhorna's two children Jannat, 6, and Jakaria, 2, said Yeasin Gazi, inspector of Uttara west police station.

Rubel's son Hridoy, 26 and his wife Ria Moni, 21, escaped with serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital.

  

