Uttara crane tragedy: Writ seeks Tk1cr compensation for each victim 

Court

TBS Report 
17 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 11:44 am

Related News

Uttara crane tragedy: Writ seeks Tk1cr compensation for each victim 

TBS Report 
17 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 11:44 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A writ has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking Tk1 crore as compensation for each of the five victims who were crushed to death after a 50-60 tonne girder fell on their car at Uttara's Jasimuddin road on Monday.

Lawyer Shahjahan Akand Masum filed the writ on behalf of Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Zakaria Khan on Wednesday (17 August).

On Tuesday (16 August), another writ petition was filed over the incident. 

SC lawyer Advocate Sagufta Ahmed moved the writ requesting HC directives to ensure proper investigation and action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

The writ also sought the implementation of all necessary safety and security measures for the movement of people.

The home secretary, roads and highways secretary, and LGRD secretary were made respondents to the writ.

Also, yesterday, when three lawyers drew HC's attention to the matter, the court advised the lawyers to file a writ petition in this regard.

The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Khizir Hayat made the suggestion.

Lawyer Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain, Advocate Jamiul Haque Faisal and Advocate Md Shahinuzzaman sought a suo moto order from the court in this regard. 

Then the court asked them to file a writ petition saying they will hear it.

On Monday, five people including two children were crushed to death two others were injured after a girder fell on a car in Uttara. 

Two passengers – a newly married couple Rezaul Karim Hridoy, 26 and Riya Akter, 19 – were rescued, but the rest of the passengers – Jharna Akter, 27, her two children Zakaria, 4, and Jannat, 6, and Hridoy's father Ayub Hossain Rubel, 55, and his mother-in-law Fahima Akter, 38, died on the spot.

The project to create separate lanes for specialised buses across an area of ​​about 20km from Gazipur to the airport is being implemented by three government agencies – the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the Bangladesh Bridge Authority and the Local Government Engineering Department. Three project directors are in charge of coordinating the work of the three agencies.

The project work that started towards the end of 2012 as part of the plan to finish the construction of the BRT by 2016 has not been completed by one-third in 10 years. During this time, both the project completion tenure and cost have doubled.

Due to slow progress, the revised cost of the project has been estimated at Tk4,268.32 crore after a 109% or Tk2,228.48 crore hike from the initial estimation of Tk2,039.8489 crore. Three donor agencies, including the ADB, are providing Tk2,842.51 crore in loans for the project.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Writ petition / High Court (HC) / Uttara crane accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

18h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

4h | Videos
Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Who is responsible for the Uttara girder tragedy?

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Evidence of negligence in Uttara girder tragedy

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador