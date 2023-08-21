Appellate Division orders BNP leader Nipun Roy to surrender within 8 weeks

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury to surrender before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court within eight weeks in a case over clashes with police in Dhaka's Dholaikhal area on 29 July.

A bench of the division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the state seeking a stay order over her eight-week anticipatory bail in the case.

Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury, father of the defendant, stood for Nipun in the court during the hearing.

Earlier on 29 July, a clash broke out between police and supporters of the opposition BNP over a sit-in programme arranged to oust the Awami League government in Dholaikhal area.

Later, police filed a case accusing 424 BNP leaders and activists including Nipun Roy with Sutrapur police station.

On 1 August, the High Court granted an eight-week anticipatory bail to the BNP leader. The state side submitted a petition to the Appellate Division seeking stay order of the HC order.

The division delivered the order after hearing the petition in this regard on Monday.