Appellate Division orders private universities to pay 15% tax

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ruled that all private universities in the country must pay 15% tax as determined by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The Appellate Division bench headed by Senior Judge Borhan Uddin passed the order today (27 February), after hearing an appeal filed by the government seeking 15% income tax from private universities.

In June 2023, the Appellate Division upheld a High Court order asking the NBR not to collect income tax from private universities in the country.

The revenue board had imposed a 15% income tax on private universities in 2007. Later in 2010, the same tax was imposed on medical and engineering colleges, and ICT institutes.

Since then, different universities filed 46 writs challenging the government's decision.