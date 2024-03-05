Refund Tk420cr to UniPay2U customers: Appellate Division

Court

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 05:19 pm

Related News

Refund Tk420cr to UniPay2U customers: Appellate Division

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 05:19 pm
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (5 March) ordered the refund of Tk420 crore to the customers of multilevel marketing company (MLM) UniPay2U.

The court directed the authorities concerned to transfer this money deposited in BRAC Bank's Elephant Road branch to the government treasury.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing on an appeal made by UniPay2U customers. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Barrister Aneek R Haque and Advocate Rafsan Alvi represented the clients in the court.

Speaking to reporters, Haque said, "The Tk420 crore deposited by customers of UniPay2U were found in BRAC Bank's Elephant Road branch. The Appellate Division ordered the money be transferred to the public treasury to be refunded to the customers.

"It has also been ordered to put advertisements in newspapers calling the customers to apply [for refund] to the government within 30 days. After verifying the applications, the government will refund the money accordingly."

You pay, we don’t: UniPay’s unending story

UniPay2U was sued by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2011 after allegations of fraudulent activity and corruption were brought against it.

According to the case statement, the UniPay2U authorities had laundered Tk3,500 crore of investors' money. It also said that another Tk2,500 crore was stowed away in the country.

On 23 January 2019, the Dhaka Special Judge's Court sentenced six officials of UniPay2U Bangladesh Limited, including its chairman and managing director, to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment.

The court also fined them around Tk2,702 crore and directed them to pay the fine in favour of the state.

The court also confiscated around Tk420 crore seized from the convicts' accounts and all properties of UniPay2U in favour of the state and directed the authorities – including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Bank – to return this money to the defrauded investors.

It also asked the government to bring back the money smuggled abroad and distribute it among the defrauded UniPay2U investors.

Bangladesh / Top News

Unipay2u / refund / Appellate Division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

5h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

2h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

3h | Videos
India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

4h | Videos
The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

5h | Videos