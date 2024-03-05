Refund Tk420cr to UniPay2U customers: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (5 March) ordered the refund of Tk420 crore to the customers of multilevel marketing company (MLM) UniPay2U.

The court directed the authorities concerned to transfer this money deposited in BRAC Bank's Elephant Road branch to the government treasury.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing on an appeal made by UniPay2U customers.

Barrister Aneek R Haque and Advocate Rafsan Alvi represented the clients in the court.

Speaking to reporters, Haque said, "The Tk420 crore deposited by customers of UniPay2U were found in BRAC Bank's Elephant Road branch. The Appellate Division ordered the money be transferred to the public treasury to be refunded to the customers.

"It has also been ordered to put advertisements in newspapers calling the customers to apply [for refund] to the government within 30 days. After verifying the applications, the government will refund the money accordingly."

UniPay2U was sued by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2011 after allegations of fraudulent activity and corruption were brought against it.

According to the case statement, the UniPay2U authorities had laundered Tk3,500 crore of investors' money. It also said that another Tk2,500 crore was stowed away in the country.

On 23 January 2019, the Dhaka Special Judge's Court sentenced six officials of UniPay2U Bangladesh Limited, including its chairman and managing director, to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment.

The court also fined them around Tk2,702 crore and directed them to pay the fine in favour of the state.

The court also confiscated around Tk420 crore seized from the convicts' accounts and all properties of UniPay2U in favour of the state and directed the authorities – including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Bank – to return this money to the defrauded investors.

It also asked the government to bring back the money smuggled abroad and distribute it among the defrauded UniPay2U investors.