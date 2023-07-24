4 sentenced to death for murder committed in Sylhet 22 years ago

Court

UNB
24 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

4 sentenced to death for murder committed in Sylhet 22 years ago

The court also acquitted 11 others as allegations brought against them could not be proved

UNB
24 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 05:06 pm
4 sentenced to death for murder committed in Sylhet 22 years ago

A Syllhet court on Monday sentenced four people to death for killing a man in Gowainghat upazila in the district 22 years ago.

The condemned convicts are - Abdur Rab, Abdur Rahman, Fazal Uddin and Rais Ali.

Sylhet Divisional Special Judge Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the punishment.

 

The court also acquitted 11 others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

According to the prosecution, Tamzid Ali was stabbed to death by the convicts following an enmity over occupying a canal in 2001 in Gowainghat upazila.

Piara Begum, wife of Tamzid, filed a case in this connection.

Police submitted chargesheet against 15 people in the case.

Top News

sentenced to death / murder / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

7h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

8h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

8h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

1h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

7h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up