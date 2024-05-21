Iranian President Raisi death: Bangladesh announces mourning on Thursday

The Government of Bangladesh has announced a national day of mourning on Thursday (23 May) following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

On the day, the national flag will be at half mast in all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions, including all government and private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad, reads a secretariat notice published today (21 May).

Prayers will be held at all mosques and other religious institutions for the departed soul.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina previously expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sad demise of President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and members of the entourage in the tragic accident of the helicopter carrying them."

"In this hour of grief, on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I convey our deepest condolences to the Government and the brotherly people of Iran."

The Iranian president and its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border early yesterday (20 May).