Court orders action against upazila chairman for disrespecting Bangabandhu’s portrait

A court in Chattogram has directed the police to initiate legal action against Satkania Upazila Chairman MA Motaleb for paying tribute to a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while wearing shoes.

Judge Nazmunnahar of Chattogram's Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 has issued the order, instructing the officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station to take the necessary steps in this regard after conducting a thorough investigation.

MA Motaleb also holds the position of president of the Awami League's upazila unit.

According to court documents, on 7 March, Motaleb, with his shoes on, stepped onto the temporary altar where Bangabandhu's portrait was placed, and laid wreaths. The altar had been set up in front of the Satkania upazila office.

The incident ignited a wave of criticism on social media.

Subsequently, a lawyer filed a sedition case against Motaleb with Chattogram Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on 27 March.

The court held multiple hearings on the case.

During a hearing on 28 August, the court stated that it could not entertain a sedition complaint without prior permission from the government.

The court further ruled that legal actions should be pursued after a thorough investigation into the incident.

Yasir Arafat, the officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station, stated that he had not yet received any instructions or documents from the court. "Appropriate measures will be taken upon receipt of such instructions."

Chairman MA Motaleb could not be reached for comment regarding the matter at the time of filing this report.

However, his personal assistant, Abu Taib, explained, "There was heavy rain in Satkania on the day of the incident. The altar was set up temporarily."