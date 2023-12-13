ACC seizes files over corruption allegations in Ctg WASA

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) started investigating allegations of irregularities in recruiting water pump operators and several financial projects in Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Wednesday.

A three-member team of the anti-watchdog, led by Chattogram office's Deputy Director Fakhrul Islam, seized some files of the organisation to take action upon verification.

The team also met WASA's Managing Director (MD) Engineer AKM Faizullah and Chief Engineer Maksud Alam.

ACC official Fakhrul Islam said, "They visited the WASA office upon the allegations of corruption in the recruitment of water pump operators.

"We seized some files in this connection and would recommend action after scrutinising everything."

Asked whether they found any irregularities during the visit, the anti-watchdog official did not comment.

Chief Engineer Maksud said the ACC team went to take information about the recruitment process of the contractors and consultants.

"After a meeting with the MD, the ACC team left the office," he added.