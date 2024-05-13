Jailed Dhaka Registrar Wahidul Islam suspended

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 03:48 pm

File photo of Wahidul Islam.
File photo of Wahidul Islam.

Dhaka District Registrar Wahidul Islam, who is now in jail in connection with the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) case filed over undisclosed wealth acquired illegally, has been suspended.

The Ministry of Law confirmed the matter today (13 May) and said the order was issued in a notification signed by the law ministry secretary.

According to the notification, the charge sheet for the case dated 21 September was lodged by the Integrated District Office of Anti-Corruption Commission Dhaka-1 on 30 April. 

Subsequently, on the same date, Wahidul Islam was sent to jail and was suspended from his position since then following sub-section 2 of Section 39 of the Public Service Act, 2018.

During the suspension, he will be attached to the Directorate of Registration and get a food allowance and other benefits as per the rules, as noted in the suspension letter.

As per court sources, ACC filed a case against Wahidul Islam on 21 September 2023, for concealing information about assets and amassing wealth outside of known income. 

He has been accused of submitting false information about assets worth Tk94.50 lakh and amassing an illegal wealth of around Tk1.21 crore, which is inconsistent with his known income.

Wahidul Islam surrendered in court on 30 April, seeking bail, which was rejected. Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain sent him to jail.

