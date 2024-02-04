Entire world willing to work with Bangladesh as PM Hasina placed it in dignified position: FM Hasan

Bangladesh

UNB
04 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 05:37 pm

File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

All the countries around the world have expressed interest in working with Bangladesh because Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has raised the country to a dignified position, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (4 February).

"The development and progress that Bangladesh made under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has surprised the entire world," said Hasan while speaking at a civic reception and views exchange meeting organised by Bangladesh Community Belgium and Belgium Awami League Saturday evening (Belgium time) at the auditorium of the European Institute of Culture in Brussels, Belgium.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Brussels Mahbub Hasan Saleh and former ambassador Ismat Jahan addressed the meeting as special guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Belgium Awami League General Secretary Jahangir Chowdhury Ratan conducted the programme chaired by Belgium Awami League President Shahidul Haque.

France Awami League President Abdul Kasem, Dr Farooq Mirza, Motahar Chowdhury, Monir Hossain, among others, addressed the meeting.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of Awami League, said Bangladesh has come a long way in all indicators of development and the country could have progressed much faster if there was no BNP-Jamaat's "politics of denial and confrontation".

At this time, the foreign minister praised the expatriates for playing a major role in the development and progress of the country by sending remittances.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the expatriates to continue sending remittances through legal channels.

The expatriate speakers thanked the prime minister for appointing Hasan Mahmud as foreign minister who studied for a long time in Belgium.

Earlier, he attended the third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum on Friday and had a series of meetings on the sidelines of the Forum.

