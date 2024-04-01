College student dies trying to save woman who dove in front of moving train with her baby

Bangladesh

UNB
01 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 09:03 pm

Related News

College student dies trying to save woman who dove in front of moving train with her baby

UNB
01 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 09:03 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A college student has died while trying to save a woman, who dove in front of a moving train with her baby in Gaibandha.

The moving train passing through claimed the woman's life as well. The baby survived.

According to witnesses, the woman attempted suicide, while holding her one-year-old baby. A college student saw them and instinctively jumped on the tracks to try and save them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deceased were identified as Rajia Begum, of Majhipara area under Gaibandha municipality and Jubayer, an intermediate second year student of a local college.

Local municipality councillor Abdus Samad Rokan said the woman was standing on the rail track in Adhorsha College Gate area around 9:30 am, intending to commit suicide with her son centring family feud.

"As a local train from Gaibandha station was heading towards the woman, Jubayer took notice and rushed to the spot, trying to save the mother and her son.

"Though the baby could be saved, the running train crashed into the woman and the college student, leaving them critically injured," he said.

Later, locals took them to Gaibandha General Hospital where physicians declared them dead upon arrival, he added.

 

Top News

moving train / Gaibandha / college student

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

13h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

1h | Videos
Similar to India-Pakistan, quality embroidered clothes are available in Bangladesh

Similar to India-Pakistan, quality embroidered clothes are available in Bangladesh

59m | Videos
Sharfuddoula among ICC's elite umpires

Sharfuddoula among ICC's elite umpires

3h | Videos
Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

6h | Videos