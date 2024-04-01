College student dies trying to save woman who dove in front of moving train with her baby

A college student has died while trying to save a woman, who dove in front of a moving train with her baby in Gaibandha.

The moving train passing through claimed the woman's life as well. The baby survived.

According to witnesses, the woman attempted suicide, while holding her one-year-old baby. A college student saw them and instinctively jumped on the tracks to try and save them.

The deceased were identified as Rajia Begum, of Majhipara area under Gaibandha municipality and Jubayer, an intermediate second year student of a local college.

Local municipality councillor Abdus Samad Rokan said the woman was standing on the rail track in Adhorsha College Gate area around 9:30 am, intending to commit suicide with her son centring family feud.

"As a local train from Gaibandha station was heading towards the woman, Jubayer took notice and rushed to the spot, trying to save the mother and her son.

"Though the baby could be saved, the running train crashed into the woman and the college student, leaving them critically injured," he said.

Later, locals took them to Gaibandha General Hospital where physicians declared them dead upon arrival, he added.