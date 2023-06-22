CNG stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days during Eid

Bangladesh

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The CNG stations across the country will remain open round the clock for 13 days during Eid-ul-Adha vacation.

The energy division made the announcement in a directive issued on Thursday (22 June).

According to the directive, the CNG stations will stay open for 24 hours five days before and seven days after Eid to ensure fuel supply for holidaymakers.

Earlier, the government decided to keep the CNG stations closed for five hours a day (from 6 pm to 11 pm) due to the ongoing energy crisis.

