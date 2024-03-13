CNG stations to remain closed for 6hrs, not 5hrs

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 06:04 pm

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division issued  a notice in this regard

A file photo of gas refueling station. Photo: Collected
A file photo of gas refueling station. Photo: Collected

The CNG stations across the country will remain closed from 4:00pm to 10:00pm instead of 6:00pm to 11:00pm every day until 6 April this year to address the low pressure issue in gas supply.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid announced the new decision on Wednesday (13 March) after a meeting with officials of his ministry and subordinate bodies.  

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division issued  a notice in this regard.

On Tuesday, the timing was changed saying that the CNG stations will remain off from 5:00pm to 10:00pm instead of 6:00pm to 11:00pm.

But within a day, the decision has been changed.

Announcing the decision, Nasrul also said the CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 7 April to 18 April to facilitate transport movement during the Eid journey.

From 19 April, the CNG stations will remain closed from 6:00pm to 11:00pm, said the notice.

The state minister announced that the irrigation pumps will run from zero hour to 6:00am.

Highlighting the decrease in the country's gas production by approximately 100 million cubic feet, he advised people to use LPG gas in all areas experiencing gas shortages.

Mentioning that the government had been importing 20% of the total gas demand, Nasrul said due to routine maintenance of one Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), gas supply has declined by 10%. 

He noted that the FSRUs currently in operation are not anticipated to resume service before 30 March, exacerbating the existing crisis. 

Regarding the gas crisis in residential connections, he stated that since there are alternative options available, it is not currently a priority for consideration.

CNG stations / Ramadan / Bangladesh

Comments

