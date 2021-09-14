CNG filling stations remain open

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:55 am

Related News

CNG filling stations remain open

The decision to close down CNG stations for six hours a day has been postponed after  a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:55 am
File image
File image

CNG filling stations across the country will remain open 24/7 even though the Power Energy and Mineral Resource Ministry had decided to keep stations closed for six hours a day from 5pm to 11pm, effective Wednesday.

The decision to close CNG stations has been postponed after a stakeholders' meeting on Tuesday, Petrobangla told the media.

In the wake of the gas supply shortage to the power sector, the ministry on Monday decided to close CNG stations for six hours every day to ensure an adequate energy supply to gas-fired power plants for uninterrupted electric supply to the national grid.

The ministry circular also said that Petrobangla will take specific decisions after holding a meeting with Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association.

A source at the power division told The Business Standard that the power sector needs 2,252 mmcf gas per day while the supply is only 1,086mmcf. Due to this shortage, many power plants in the generation system remain shut.

After the meeting with stakeholders, Petrobangla Director (Operation) Ali Md Al Mamun said they planned gas rationing at CNG stations as LNG imports had dropped due to price hikes in the international market.

"But CNG filling station owners proposed not to curtail gas for more than three hours a day. We will forward their proposal to the ministry which will take the final decision," he said.

Meanwhile, in an immediate reaction on Monday, the Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association expressed concern about the ministry's earlier decision.

Farhan Noor, General Secretary of the association, said the initial curtailment decision  of six hours a day would have a severe impact on the sector that is still struggling to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic.

"As the government has some pros and cons, so have we. The authorities concerned should have discussed the issue with us before taking such a decision," he said.

There are around 500 CNG filling stations across the country that use only around 5% of all gas produced in the country.

Top News

CNG filling stations / CNG stations / Power Energy and Mineral Resource Ministry / gas-fired power plants

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers