CNG filling stations remain open

CNG filling stations across the country will remain open 24/7 even though the Power Energy and Mineral Resource Ministry had decided to keep stations closed for six hours a day from 5pm to 11pm, effective Wednesday.

The decision to close CNG stations has been postponed after a stakeholders' meeting on Tuesday, Petrobangla told the media.

In the wake of the gas supply shortage to the power sector, the ministry on Monday decided to close CNG stations for six hours every day to ensure an adequate energy supply to gas-fired power plants for uninterrupted electric supply to the national grid.

The ministry circular also said that Petrobangla will take specific decisions after holding a meeting with Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association.

A source at the power division told The Business Standard that the power sector needs 2,252 mmcf gas per day while the supply is only 1,086mmcf. Due to this shortage, many power plants in the generation system remain shut.

After the meeting with stakeholders, Petrobangla Director (Operation) Ali Md Al Mamun said they planned gas rationing at CNG stations as LNG imports had dropped due to price hikes in the international market.

"But CNG filling station owners proposed not to curtail gas for more than three hours a day. We will forward their proposal to the ministry which will take the final decision," he said.

Meanwhile, in an immediate reaction on Monday, the Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association expressed concern about the ministry's earlier decision.

Farhan Noor, General Secretary of the association, said the initial curtailment decision of six hours a day would have a severe impact on the sector that is still struggling to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic.

"As the government has some pros and cons, so have we. The authorities concerned should have discussed the issue with us before taking such a decision," he said.

There are around 500 CNG filling stations across the country that use only around 5% of all gas produced in the country.