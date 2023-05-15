Gas crisis hits CNG refuelling stations in Dhaka

CNG drivers and filling station owners in the capital have found themselves in quite an undesirable situation due to the ongoing gas crisis.

Chattogram and various regions across the country are currently grappling with a severe gas crisis, with two floating LNG terminals in Maheshkhali being forced to shut down due to Cyclone Mocha.

CNG driver Md Dulal shared his frustration, recounting his failed attempt to purchase CNG for Tk250 at M/S Satata & Co CNG station, as he could only obtain gas worth Tk20 due to low pressure in the refuelling machine.

"I don't know how far I can drive with such limited fuel and the countless stops I would have to make at various filling stations," Dulal expressed his dismay.

Another driver, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, expressed similar difficulties, stating that despite intending to purchase 7 cubic meters of gas, he only received 4 cubic meters.

This constant need to rush to filling stations multiple times a day to collect gas has significantly impacted his earnings.

"We are struggling to sustain a livelihood after meeting the daily vehicle owner's installment," he added.

Sayed Ahamed, a cashier at M/S Satata & Co in Tejgaon area, shed light on the dire situation, revealing that they are receiving only 5-6 PSI (Pounds per Square Inch) of gas pressure against the demand for 15 PSI.

"The station already faces operational challenges as it remains closed from 6 PM to 11 PM for the past two years. Now, the additional burden of low gas pressure during the remaining hours further exacerbates their difficulties," Ahamed said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the authorities of Shikdar Filling and Service Station near Mohakhali bus terminal, emphasising the widespread impact and shared struggles faced by filling stations in the area.