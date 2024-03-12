CNG stations to remain closed from 5pm to 10pm during Ramadan

All CNG stations across the country will remain closed from 5:00pm to 10:00pm till 6 April during Ramadan.

The stations usually remain closed from 6:00pm to 11:00pm everyday.

The decision has been taken to deal with the low pressure problems in gas supply, according to a circular of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division issued today (12 March).

The circular also said Besides, the CNG station will be open round the clock from 7 April to 18 April on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The stations will go back to remaining closed from 6:00pm to 11:00pm from 19 April.