Citizens suffer as Cox's Bazar municipality staff enforce strike

People in Cox's Bazar town are suffering much as municipality employees have suspended all services following an attempted murder case against Mayor Mujibur Rahman.

The municipality, in an emrergency meeting, decided not to provide any kind of service until the case filed against Mujibur is withdrawn.

According to Sadar police station sources, Monaf Sikder, former vice-president of the district Chhatra League, was shot at Sugandha Point in the city on 27 October night. He is currently undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

His brother Shahjahan Sikder filed a case with Sadar police station on Sunday afternoon against 15 people mentioning eight accused.

The accused include - Municipal Mayor Mujibur Rahman, his personal assistant AB Siddique Khokon, and Cox's Bazar MP Saimum Sarwar Kamal's younger sister and district Awami League Organising Secretary Nazneen Sarwar Kaberi.

Meanwhile, when the news of the case spread, the municipal council barricaded the road. Until 10 pm on Sunday, all the officials and employees of the municipality, from the councillor to sweeper, took position on the road.

Cox's Bazar municipality panel mayor 2 and city Awami League leader Helal Uddin Kabir said, "Mayor Mujib is a popular leader. Being jealous of his popularity, a quarter has filed a false case. If the false case is withdrawn, the services at the municipal council will be resumed as soon as Mayor Mujibur gives instructions."

However, the general people and those who seek service from the municipal council are suffering due to this ordeal.

