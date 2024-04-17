Chinese national dies after falling from building in Narayanganj's Fatullah

A Chinese national has died after falling from a power plant building at the Panchabati area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

"The deceased Zhang Ji Bin, 55, was an electrical engineer at the TBEA Company Ltd," company's interpreter Selim told The Business Standard.

"The incident occurred today (17 April) around 9:30am in the BSCIC area of Panchabati.

"Our company is constructing a power plant in a five-story building in BSCIC area. Zhang was working on the second floor, laying out wood for the transmission of electricity.

"While working, he fell when the wood slipped. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead at 11.00am," he added.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said, "A Chinese national was brought to the hospital in critical condition. He died while undergoing treatment.

"Other employees of the company who came with him said that he fell from the building. His body has been kept in the hospital morgue," the inspector added.