Chinese national dies after falling from building in Narayanganj's Fatullah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:02 pm

Related News

Chinese national dies after falling from building in Narayanganj's Fatullah

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:02 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A Chinese national has died after falling from a power plant building at the Panchabati area in Narayanganj's Fatullah. 

"The deceased Zhang Ji Bin, 55, was an electrical engineer at the TBEA Company Ltd," company's interpreter Selim told The Business Standard.
"The incident occurred today (17 April) around 9:30am in the BSCIC area of Panchabati. 

"Our company is constructing a power plant in a five-story building in BSCIC area. Zhang was working on the second floor, laying out wood for the transmission of electricity. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"While working, he fell when the wood slipped. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead at 11.00am," he added.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said, "A Chinese national was brought to the hospital in critical condition. He died while undergoing treatment. 

"Other employees of the company who came with him said that he fell from the building. His body has been kept in the hospital morgue," the inspector added.

Bangladesh / Chinese national / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

5h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

9h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

11h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

18m | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

3h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

3h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

5h | Videos