Child among 4 hurt in crude bombs blast in Dhaka's Hazaribagh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:45 pm

Police recovered two unexploded crude bombs in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS
Police recovered two unexploded crude bombs in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS

Four people including a child were hurt when unidentified miscreants hurled two cocktail bombs near a polling centre in the Hazaribagh area in the capital.

The injured included Maksuda Begum, Amir Hossain, Badal Ahmed and his 8-year-old boy Tanvir Ahmed.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Miah told The Business Standard that the injured were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with splinter injuries from the cocktail bomb.

"They have taken treatment at the hospital and went away," said Bachhu Miah.

The incident took place at around 11:30 in the morning when Amir Hossain and Maksuda Begum were returning home after casting their votes at Jamia Anwarul Ulum Madrasa polling centre. Badal and his son sustained injuries when they were passing by the area.
 

