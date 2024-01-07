Child among 4 hurt in crude bombs blast in Dhaka's Hazaribagh

Four people including a child were hurt when unidentified miscreants hurled two cocktail bombs near a polling centre in the Hazaribagh area in the capital.

The injured included Maksuda Begum, Amir Hossain, Badal Ahmed and his 8-year-old boy Tanvir Ahmed.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Miah told The Business Standard that the injured were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with splinter injuries from the cocktail bomb.

"They have taken treatment at the hospital and went away," said Bachhu Miah.