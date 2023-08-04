Chattogram Wasa MD Fazlullah's term extended for 8th time

The government has extended AKM Fazlullah's term as the managing director of Chattogram Wasa by three more years.

This is the eighth time Fazlullah got an extension to serve the post of Wasa MD, effective from 1 November.

The Local Government Division issued a notification signed by Deputy Secretary Mustafizur Rahman in this regard on Thursday (3 August).

The 81-year-old has been serving in Wasa for 14 years. His current term ends in October this year.

Born on 6 February 1942, Fazlullah passed BSc Engineering from Lahore and was appointed as assistant engineer at Wasa in 1968. Later, he retired in 1998 after serving a full term as executive engineer.

Then on 8 July 2009, he was made chairman of the Chattogram Wasa for one year.

Later, when the Chattogram Wasa Board was formed, he was appointed managing director.

Meanwhile, the government has also extended Taqsem A Khan's term as the managing director of Dhaka Wasa by three more years.

This is the sixth time Taqsem got an extension to serve the post of Wasa MD.