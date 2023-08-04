Chattogram Wasa MD Fazlullah's term extended for 8th time

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:31 am

Related News

Chattogram Wasa MD Fazlullah's term extended for 8th time

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:31 am
Ctg Wasa MD Fazlullah. Photo: Collected
Ctg Wasa MD Fazlullah. Photo: Collected

The government has extended AKM Fazlullah's term as the managing director of Chattogram Wasa by three more years.

This is the eighth time Fazlullah got an extension to serve the post of Wasa MD, effective from 1 November.

The Local Government Division issued a notification signed by Deputy Secretary Mustafizur Rahman in this regard on Thursday (3 August).

The 81-year-old has been serving in Wasa for 14 years. His current term ends in October this year.

Born on 6 February 1942, Fazlullah passed BSc Engineering from Lahore and was appointed as assistant engineer at Wasa in 1968. Later, he retired in 1998 after serving a full term as executive engineer.

Then on 8 July 2009, he was made chairman of the Chattogram Wasa for one year.

Later, when the Chattogram Wasa Board was formed, he was appointed managing director.

Wasa MD Taqsem's term extended for 6th time

Meanwhile, the government has also extended Taqsem A Khan's term as the managing director of Dhaka Wasa by three more years.

This is the sixth time Taqsem got an extension to serve the post of Wasa MD.

Chattogram Wasa / managing director

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low