Wasa MD Taqsem's term extended for 6th time

The government has extended Taqsem A Khan's term as the managing director of Dhaka Wasa by three more years.

This is the sixth time Taqsem got an extension to serve the post of Wasa MD.

The Local Government Division issued a notification signed by Deputy Secretary Mustafizur Rahman in this regard on Thursday (3 August).

Earlier, on 11 July, the Wasa board recommended the reappointment of Taqsem A Khan as its managing director for a seventh straight term amid the absence of the board's five members and objections by three others.

Taqsem's term ended in October 2012 after being initially appointed for a three-year term. Later, the ministry extended his term twice. In 2015, when the Wasa Board issued a recruitment notification, Taqsem was re-appointed. Later his tenure was extended by the board without issuing any further recruitment notification.