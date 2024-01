Chattogram has been under a shroud of dense fog for the past few days.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

People of the port city have to commute through the fog to go to their destinations in the mornings.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

However, low-income earners and day labourers struggle the most as they have to brave the winter chills to earn a livelihood.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

These photos were taken from the new Fishery Ghat area of Chatoogra on Wednesday (17 January) by TBS Photojournalist Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.