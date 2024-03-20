BNP leader Amanullah Aman gets bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (20 March) granted bail to BNP leader Amanullah Aman who was sentenced to 13 years jail in a case filed over acquiring wealth beyond known income source.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order on condition that he has to take prior permission from the court if he wants to go abroad.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon stood for Aman while Advocate Khurshid Alam represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier on 12 September last year, the BNP leader filed an appeal challenging the lower court verdict that had sentenced him to 13 years jail in the case. He also sought bail in the case.

The ACC on 6 March 2007, filed the case with the city's Kafrul police station against Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.

On 21 June 2007, a court sentenced Aman to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years jail in the case.

Later, they filed an appeal challenging the lower court order.

On 16 August 2010, the High Court acquitted them.

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a petition to the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.

On 26 May 2014, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the High Court to re-hear the petition.

On 30 May last year, the High Court upheld the lower court order that had sentenced Aman to 13 years jail and his wife Sabera to three years.

It also asked them to surrender before the court within 15 days of getting the text of the verdict.

On 3 September, Aman's wife Sabera Aman surrendered before the trial court in the same case and the court sent her to jail rejecting the bail plea.

On 5 September, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court granted bail to Sabera Aman in the case.