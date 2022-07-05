Case filed against Henolux group MD, wife for abetting Kushtia trader's suicide

05 July, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 03:55 pm

Case filed against Henolux group MD, wife for abetting Kushtia trader's suicide

Photo: Collected
A case has been filed against Henolux Managing Director Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin for abetting the suicide of Kushtia trader Gazi Anis.

Gazi Nazrul Islam, brother of Gazi Anis,  filed the case at Shahbagh Police Station, Ramna Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Bayzidur Rahman told The Business Standard today. 

Anis attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at the National Press Club premises on Monday (4 July); he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday (5 July). 

Kushtia trader who set himself on fire at Press Club dies 

Gazi Anis is the former president of the Kushtia district unit Chhatra League. He was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS ) following his suicide attempt. 

"Anis breathed his at 6:15am on Tuesday. Around 90% of his body was burnt," said SHNIBPS Chief Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

When contacted, Shahbagh Police Station OC Charge Moudut Hawlader, said: "About two months ago, the man had formed a human chain claiming that a mircocredit company owed him around Tk1.26 crore. On Monday afternoon, he shockingly set himself on fire."

According to sources, a company named Henolux Group owed Anis over Tk1 crore. 

He came to the Press Club to hold a press conference to address the matter on Monday.  Later, he set himself on fire at the badminton playground of the Press Club around 5pm.

According to case dockets, Dr Nurul Amin, managing director of Henolux and his wife Fatema Amin assured Anisur Rahman of hefty profit and took Tk1 crore to invest in the company and later Tk26 lakh more for the same purpose in 2018. 

"The accused now owe my brother over Tk3 crore," Md Nazrul Islam's statement read. 

Being unable to recover the money from the duo, Anisur Rahman filed a case against them at Kushtia Cognizance Court. 

On Monday, Anisur Rahman had reportedly called his brother informing him that although Nurul and Fatima had promised to give back owed money through cheques that day, they did not do so. 
 

