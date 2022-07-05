Kushtia trader who set himself on fire at Press Club dies 

A trader from Kushtia who attempted suicide by setting himself on fire on the National Press Club premises on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased, Gazi Anis, former president of Kushtia district unit Chhatra League, was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"Anis breathed his at 6:15am on Tuesday. Around 90% of his body was burnt," confirmed SHNIBPS Chief Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen to The Business Standard.

When contacted, Shahbagh police station OC Charge Moudut Hawlader, "About two months ago, the man had formed a human chain claiming that a mircocredit company owed him around Tk1.26 crore. On Monday afternoon, he shockingly set himself on fire."

According to sources, a company named Henolux Group owed Anis over Tk1 crore.

He came to the Press Club to hold a press conference to address the matter on Monday.

Later, he set himself on fire at the badminton playground of the Press Club around 5pm.

