Capsized Pangaon Express rescue starts after 10 days

Cargo vessel Pangaon Express which tilted over and partially sank in the Bay of Bengal more than a week ago remains stranded till Saturday as traders fear loss of crores worth of imported goods. Photo: TBS

An operation to rescue MV Pangaon Express started yesterday, ten days after it capsized near Bhasan Char, Noakhali.

Sea Glory Shipping Agencies, the charterer of Pangaon Express owned by Chattogram port, gave a work order to local company PS Salvage on 16 July to recover the vessel.

The ship carrying 96 containers from Chattogram port to Pangaon Inland Container in Keraniganj capsized on 6 July. Three containers from the vessel fell into the water during the accident. Due to adverse weather conditions, it has not been possible to start rescue operations there before yesterday, said sources.

Mainul Hossain, manager (admin) of Sea Glory, told TBS, "First, the ship's containers will be recovered. Then the ship itself will be rescued. The Chattogram Port Authority will cooperate by providing tugboats to transport various vehicles and equipment used in rescue operations if necessary."

Sea Glory officials said PS Salvage will take Tk3 crore to rescue the ship alone as per the agreement. The entire rescue operation, including the recovery of the containers, may reach Tk4 crore.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Omor Faruk told TBS that PS Salvage is taking necessary equipment including a 150 tonne crane and a barge to rescue the vessel.

According to the Saif Powertec, the terminal operator of Chattogram Port, the Pangaon Express was carrying 33 containers Maersk Line, 32 of Mediterranean Shipping Company, nine of All Ports, six of CMA CGM, three of OOCL, 10 of CSI, three of Maxicon.

Probe body yet to visit accident site

A committee formed to investigate the accident was asked to submit a report within 10 work days, but they have not visited the accident site even though seven work days have passed already.

The Mercantile Marine Office formed the two-member investigation committee with Ship Surveyor Rafiqul Islam as its head and Captain Md Mustahidul Islam, assistant harbour master of the Chattogram Port Authority, as its member on the day the Pangaon Express capsized.

The officials involved in the investigation could not say with certainty how many days it will take to complete the investigation.

Rafiqul Islam, head of the investigation committee, told TBS that, "It was not possible to visit the accident site due to lack of necessary logistics support. Letters have been sent to various agencies, including the customs office, to inquire about the damage to the goods on board, but there was no reply yet. It is not yet possible to say exactly by how many days we can submit the investigation report".