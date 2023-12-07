Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Shahbagh

A bus was set on fire at around 01:35pm on 7 December.

A bus of "Taranga Paribahan" was set on fire at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Thursday amid the 48-hour blockade BNP and like-minded parties called.

The bus was set on fire at 1:35pm today in front of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), confirmed Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (media cell).

Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station went to the spot and doused the fire at 1:52 pm, added the fire official.

