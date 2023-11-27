3 buses set on fire at Natore filling station

UNB
27 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 10:28 am

Being informed, a firefighting unit from Bonpara station rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control immediately

Bus engulfed in Fire at a CNG filling station in Natore.
Three buses were set on fire on fire in Baraigram upazila of Natore early this morning, during the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and like-minded parties.

Locals said some unidentified individuals set the buses of 'GM Travels Paribahan' — parked at a CNG refuelling station in Bonpara area under the upazila — on fire around 4:45 am.

Being informed, a firefighting unit from Bonpara station rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control immediately.

Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bonapra Highway Police Station, confirmed the incident, saying the firefighters with the help of police doused the fire.
 

