3 buses set on fire at Natore filling station
Three buses were set on fire on fire in Baraigram upazila of Natore early this morning, during the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and like-minded parties.
Locals said some unidentified individuals set the buses of 'GM Travels Paribahan' — parked at a CNG refuelling station in Bonpara area under the upazila — on fire around 4:45 am.
Being informed, a firefighting unit from Bonpara station rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control immediately.
Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bonapra Highway Police Station, confirmed the incident, saying the firefighters with the help of police doused the fire.