Agrani Bank staff bus burnt in Dhaka's Khilgaon

Bangladesh

UNB
06 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 10:45 am

Agrani Bank staff bus burnt in Dhaka's Khilgaon

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and found that local people managed to extinguish the blaze

UNB
06 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 10:45 am
A BRTC bus that carries Agrani Bank staff is burned on a city street.
A BRTC bus that carries Agrani Bank staff is burned on a city street.

Unidentified arsonists set a bus used for carrying Agrani Bank staff on fire in Dhaka's Khilgaon this morning, on the first day of the latest 48-hour blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

The arsonists set the stationary bus on fire at 8:30 am at Taltola, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters (media cell).

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and found that local people managed to extinguish the blaze.

