267 arson attacks since 28 Oct amid blockades, hartals: Fire Service

267 incidents of arson have been reported from 28 October to 8 December. File Photo.

A total of 267 arson attacks have been recorded till 6am today (8 December) since 28 October following BNP-Jamaat's demonstration that pushed the nation to a politically violent turn on the streets with blockades and hartals.

During this period, 263 vehicles, 15 establishments and an ambulance fell victim to arson attacks.

The affected vehicles include 162 buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and 26 other vehicles, said Fire Service Media Cell on Friday (8 December) morning.

Meanwhile, an incident of arson attack was reported between 6am on 7 December and 6am today (8 December) during the second day of the latest road, rail and waterways blockade called by the opposition parties.

A bus of "Taranga Paribahan" was set on fire at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital at 1:35pm on Thursday in front of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station went to the spot and doused the fire at 1:52 pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (media cell).

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.

They enforced ten rounds of blockade programmes across the country until Friday morning.