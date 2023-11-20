18 vehicles set on fire in 2 days: Fire Service

Fire engulfed a bus in Satkania of Chattogram at 4:05am amid BNP-Jamaat hartal. Photo: Fire Service & Civil Defence

At least 16 incidents of arson were reported nationwide, where 18 vehicles were set on fire from Sunday (19 November) 1am to Monday (20 November) 9am.

Four of the sixteen incidents occurred in Dhaka division, seven in Rajshahi; four in Chattogram; and one in Mymensingh, said Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

The affected vehicles included nine buses, one covered van, six trucks, one CNG, and one train (three compartments).

A total of 144 personnel from 29 fire service units worked to extinguish these fires.

Firefighters are in action to control the fire on a truck in Nandigram, Bogura on 19 November. Photo: Fire Service & Civil Defence

19 November

A bus was set on fire in Sarishabari at 1:20am.

A truck was torched in Bogura at 1:30am.

A covered van was ablaze in Lalpur, Feni, at 1:40am.

In Bhabaniganj, Natore, a bus was engulfed in flames at 3:20am.

A CNG-run autorickshaw caught fire as a cocktail was thrown in Old Dhaka around 8:30am.

A bus was set on fire in Godagari, Rajshahi, at 5:35pm.

A truck was set on fire in Nandigram, Bogura, at 7:15pm.

In Mohipal, Feni, a bus was set ablaze at 8:10pm.

There was another bus set on fire in front of Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, Dhanmondi, at 8:25pm.

Another bus was set on fire in Puthia, Rajshahi, at 9:52pm.

In front of Jatrabari Police Station, a bus was ablaze at 9:58pm.

A truck was torched in Nandigram, Bogura, at 10:25pm.

In Mirer Bazar, Tongi, a truck was on fire at 10:58pm.

20 November