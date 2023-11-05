10 buses set on fire in 12 hours nationwide

A bus was set on fire by Miscreants.

Ten buses were set on fire in 12 hours, from Saturday 7pm to Sunday 6:30am across the country, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Seven of the incidents took place in Dhaka city, two in Dhaka division (Narayanganj, Gazipur), and one in Barishal's Charfashion.

During this time frame, a total of ten buses and one political party office fell victim to the arson attacks.

According to the fire service media cell, a bus was torched at Dhaka Newmarket at 7:30pm yesterday (5 November).

A Green University bus set on fire at Elephant road. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Within minutes, at 7:35pm, another bus belonging to Green University was torched on Elephant Road.

Two buses were torched this evening (4 November) outside Multiplan Center in Elephant road and the New Market area pic.twitter.com/I4kmw4xctK— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) November 4, 2023

Meanwhile, a bus of Raida Paribahan was set on fire on Saidabad at 7:55pm.

At 10pm, a bus from Manjil Paribahan became a target and was set ablaze in front of Gulistan's Patal Market.

As the night progressed, an Anabil Paribahan bus was torched at Narayanganj's Signboard at 11:42pm.

Photo: Collected

At 11:45pm, a Jamuna Express bus faced a similar fate as it was set on fire at the new bus stand in Bhola's Charfashion.

Moreover, the Awami League party office in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur was also set ablaze at 2:55am on Sunday (5 November).

The wave of arson attacks continued at 4am in the morning, with a bus being set on fire at Saddam Market in Dhaka's Demra.

Simultaneously, a bus of Turag Express bus was engulfed in flames at Jurain Balur Maidan in Dhaka at the same hour.

At 5:17am, a bus was burned in Dhaka's Mirpur 6, and at 6:24am, miscreants set another bus on fire in Gazipur's Bhogra.