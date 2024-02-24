Bus, covered van collision leaves 2 dead in Narsingdi

Two people were killed and eight were injured in a collision between a bus and a covered van on Narsingdi-Ghorashal-Tongi road in Palash upazila of Narsingdi district early today (24 February).

The deceased were identified as Idris Ali, driver of the Ena Paribahan bus, and Shaheed Mia, driver of the covered van. Both of them hailed from Kishoreganj district.

The accident occurred around 4am at Kadamtala when the Dhaka-bound bus from Sylhet collided head-on with a covered-van, leaving the two drivers of the vehicles dead on the spot and eight others injured, said Jashim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Palash Police Station.

The injured were taken to Narsingdi district and Sadar Hospital.

Vehicular movement on the road came to a standstill for some hours which resumed after the removal of the two mangled vehicles.