Brace for monsoon showers in next 24hrs

Bangladesh

UNB
04 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 01:51 pm

Related News

Brace for monsoon showers in next 24hrs

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3

UNB
04 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 01:51 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

With the southwest monsoon setting in over Bangladesh, the weather department has predicted light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions and at many places over Barishal division and at a few places over Rajshahi and  Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," the Met Office said in its bulletin on Saturday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the bulletin. 

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three as a deep convection is continuing over the North Bay.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to come closer to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Deep convection refers to the thermally driven turbulent mixing that moves air parcels from the lower to the upper atmosphere.

Top News

Bangladesh / Weather forecast / Monsoon rains

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

2h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

3h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

2h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

5h | Videos
Indian woman to marry herself

Indian woman to marry herself

5h | Videos
Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%