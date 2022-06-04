Brace for monsoon showers in next 24hrs

With the southwest monsoon setting in over Bangladesh, the weather department has predicted light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions and at many places over Barishal division and at a few places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," the Met Office said in its bulletin on Saturday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the bulletin.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three as a deep convection is continuing over the North Bay.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to come closer to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Deep convection refers to the thermally driven turbulent mixing that moves air parcels from the lower to the upper atmosphere.