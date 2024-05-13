War criminal suspect arrested in Cumilla

A suspected war criminal, for whom the International Crimes Tribunal-1 issued an arrest warrant, has been arrested in Cumilla.

A team of RAB-11 arrested him from the Dakshin upazila of the district on Sunday (12 May) night, said Mahmudul Hasan, deputy director of RAB-11 during a press conference in Cumilla on Monday (13 May).

The arrested, Md Abu Bakkar Siddique, 80, is a resident of the Uttar Kadamtala village in Satkhira's Shyamnagar thana. He was staying at a relative's house in Cumilla for a long time, said Mahmudul Hasan.

He added that Abu Bakkar has been handed over to Satkhira's Shyamnagar police station so that they can carry out further legal proceedings.