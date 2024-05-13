JnU student jailed for 5 years in DSA case filed for hurting religious sentiment

A Dhaka court has sentenced a suspended student of Jagannath University (JnU) to five years imprisonment in a DSA case filed for making derogatory comments about religion.

The convict, Tithy Sarkar, was a Zoology department student of 2017-18 academic session.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat pronounced the verdict on Monday (13 May).

The court, however, granted her probation of one year, the tribunal's bench assistant Juwel Mia told the reporters.

During the probation, she will be permitted to reside at her home. Although, she must regularly report to a probation officer.

On 23 October 2020, the university authorities suspended Tithy Sarkar following students' movement against her for making comments hurting religious sentiment.

According to the case statement, Abu Musa Rifat, Chhatra League leader of the same university, lodged a case against Tithy in 2020 for hurting religious sentiment through her posts on Facebook.

She was arrested on 11 November 2020.

The investigating officer submitted a charge sheet in the case on 19 May 2021.

